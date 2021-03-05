Woman charged with second-degree murder in 2019 death

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Douglas MacLeod Barrett in Cape Breton.

Mallory Ann Paul was arrested at the Central Nova Correctional Centre in Truro, where she was due to be released Wednesday, and was taken back into custody.

Barrett, 80, of Sydney, was reported missing in March 2019 and when police checked on him at his Terrace Street home, they found his body. Police said he had been missing for about a week before he was found.

At the time, police said the attack was not believed to be random.

Paul has also been charged with property damage that allegedly occurred during her arrest.

In a separate incident, a different woman was convicted of stabbing Barrett in 2015.

At the woman's trial, she said she took a knife into Barrett's bedroom because she was afraid of him, and she stabbed him in self-defence. The woman was initially convicted, but the conviction was later overturned and a new trial was ordered.

MORE TOP STORIES