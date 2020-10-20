Woman charged with assault amid lobster fishery tensions in southwest Nova Scotia

RCMP in Meteghan, N.S., have charged a third person with assault a month after a fish plant in nearby New Edinburgh was vandalized.

In a news release Monday afternoon, RCMP said they charged 22-year old Kristen Sack of Hants County with one count of assault in relation to the incident on Oct. 14.

A man from Digby County was charged with two counts of assault on Saturday in relation to the same incident. Another man was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack that same day.

RCMP spokesperson Andrew Joyce said Monday there were multiple victims during the day's events and all three people facing charges allegely assaulted different people.

The alleged assaults at the New Edinburgh plant happened the day after hundreds of lobster fishermen ransacked two lobster facilities in southwest Nova Scotia last month where Mi'kmaw fishers had been storing their catches.

Police are still seeking the public's help to identify two persons of interest in another lobster plant in Middle West Pubnico that was destroyed in a suspicious fire on Oct. 16.

"The Nova Scotia RCMP will continue to take steps to ensure that those who unlawfully interfere with or threaten the safety of any person or property may be held accountable in accordance with the laws of Canada," police said in the release.

Kristen Sack is scheduled to appear in Digby provincial court on Feb. 15, 2021.

