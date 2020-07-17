Woman charged with intimidation in connection with Triston Reece homicide

Nearly one year after he was killed, a woman has been charged in connection with the death of 19-year-old Triston Reece.

Miranda Taylor, 21, appeared in Halifax provincial court on Friday. She was charged with one count of accessory after the fact of homicide and two counts of intimidation of a justice participant in connection with the homicide.

Reece was was shot and killed on Scot Street in west-end Halifax on July 26.

In addition to Taylor, 40-year-old Kaz Henry Cox was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in Reece's death in November 2019.

In a press release, Halifax Regional Police said investigators "ask anyone who has not already spoken with police to do the right thing and come forward with what they know."

"Our thoughts remain with Triston's loved ones at this difficult time and we hope that these charges will bring them some measure of comfort," police said.

Police believe there are more people who have information about Reece's death. Anyone with tips can either contact police directly at 902-490-5020, while anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

