Woman charged after 3 bomb threats at Stewiacke business

A 33-year-old woman is facing charges after repeatedly making bomb threats to a business in Stewiacke, N.S.

RCMP say the woman threatened harm to the business and staff on Nov. 25, Dec. 1 and Dec. 27.

Each time, the business was evacuated as members of the RCMP explosives unit and police dogs searched the property. Firefighters and paramedics also responded to each call.

Officers searched a residence in Stewiacke on Thursday as part of their investigation, but did not find any evidence of a bomb.

The woman, who is from Stewiacke, was arrested and is facing three counts of uttering threats and three counts of mischief. She is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on March 20.