Woman, 36, charged with attempted murder after Greenwood shooting

A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Greenwood, N.S., early Sunday.

Kings District RCMP said police responded to a report of a shooting on Greenwood Road around 12:15 a.m. AT.

Officers determined a man and a woman entered a travel trailer and demanded money. When the trailer's occupant refused, he was shot in the leg.

The suspects then left.

When officers arrived, they applied a tourniquet to the victim's leg before he was transported to hospital by ambulance. He suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police were unable to locate the suspects that evening with the help of service dogs.

RCMP later identified the woman who was involved. She was arrested at a home in Clementsport, N.S., about 80 kilometres west of Greenwood.

2nd suspect hasn't been located

The 36-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and multiple firearms offences.

She's in custody and is expected to appear in Kentville provincial court on Tuesday.

Her accomplice hasn't been identified.

Kings District RCMP are continuing to investigation and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-679-5555. Anonymous tips can be made through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.

