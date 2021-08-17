Port Hood woman charged with assault in incident involving flag person

A 63-year-old woman from Port Hood has been charged with assault following an incident involving a road safety worker in Cape Breton.



RCMP say the incident happened Monday around 7:15 a.m. on Little Mabou Road in Colindale, Inverness County.



Police say a flag person had been conducting traffic control when the accused came over to complain that the road work wasn't being done properly.

When the flag person suggested she contact the proper provincial department to voice her concerns, the woman became irate and assaulted the worker, according to police.

Police arrested the woman without incident. She has since been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury provincial court at a later date.

