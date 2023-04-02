Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital following highway crash

An 84-year-old Dartmouth woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-car crash Saturday on Highway 101 near Avonport, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received a call around 5 p.m. that a vehicle travelling east between exits 9 and 10 had crossed the median, rolled and struck another vehicle travelling west.

The woman who had to be airlifted was a passenger in the vehicle that was struck, according to a media release. She was taken to hospital in Kentville by ambulance before being transferred to Halifax.

A 52-year-old man from Dartmouth who was driving the vehicle was taken to hospital in Kentville with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that is believed to have crossed the median, an 82-year-old man from Garlands Crossing, was treated at the scene and released.

In an interview Sunday morning, RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the cause of the crash could be hydroplaning, but that there is an investigation underway.

Highway 101 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

MORE TOP STORIES