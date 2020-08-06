Halifax woman charged with arson in Mulgrave Park fire

A 28-year-old Halifax woman is facing an arson charge after a recent fire in Mulgrave Park where four families lost their homes.

The woman has been charged with one count of arson with a disregard for human life, according to a police release on Thursday.

She will appear in court at a later date.

Halifax Fire crews and paramedics were called to the 3400 block of Barrington Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to respond to the blaze, which tore through four units of a townhouse complex.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, according to Halifax police.

Five adults and five children are being looked after by the Canadian Red Cross.

Area councillor Lindell Smith has said four families in Mulgrave Park "lost everything" to the fire. He has encouraged people to donate what they can to help.

The anti-racism activist group GameChangers902 had raised $44,965 to help the residents as of Thursday afternoon.

Investigators are still asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

