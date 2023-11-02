Woman arrested in connection to 2022 Halifax homicide investigation

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a 31-year-old woman in connection with the 2022 stabbing death of Chauntel Lizette MacIntyre.

A news release said the woman was arrested on Thursday morning at a residence in Halifax.

On May 17, 2022, police were called after a person was stabbed near Sylvia Avenue and Herring Cove Road around 12:45 a.m. AT.

MacIntyre, 37, was taken to hospital where she died.

An autopsy was conducted and the death was determined to be homicide.

Police said MacIntyre's death is still being investigated and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.

