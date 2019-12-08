Man and woman charged after handgun seized around Argyle Street

Two 22-year-olds are facing weapons charges after police seized a handgun during an early-morning altercation in the Argyle and Grafton Street area.

Halifax Regional Police say they intervened in a fight around 2:18 a.m. Police said officers saw a woman with the handgun and disarmed her.

They say several people fled the area after spotting the gun. No one was hurt.

A man is now also facing weapons charges.

It's still under investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES