Man and woman charged after handgun seized around Argyle Street
Halifax Regional Police say they intervened in a fight involving several people and arrested a man and a woman, both 22.
Two 22-year-olds are facing weapons charges after police seized a handgun during an early-morning altercation in the Argyle and Grafton Street area.
Halifax Regional Police say they intervened in a fight around 2:18 a.m. Police said officers saw a woman with the handgun and disarmed her.
They say several people fled the area after spotting the gun. No one was hurt.
A man is now also facing weapons charges.
It's still under investigation.
