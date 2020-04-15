Woman arrested after man's body found in pickup that drove off ferry

A woman has been arrested after the body of a 68-year-old man was found inside a submerged pickup truck that drove off a ferry at Brier Island in southwest Nova Scotia Monday evening.

RCMP divers found the body of the man, who was from nearby Freeport, Tuesday morning.

RCMP said a woman was rescued from the water by ferry employees at the terminal in Westport, but a male passenger remained underwater. The woman was not injured at the time.

Digby RCMP located her on Brier Island where she was arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

"She was arrested, basically, on her suspected involvement in the incident," said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

Police said she required medical attention.

The woman remains in custody and the investigation is continuing.