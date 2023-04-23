Woman, 86, dies after car crash near Maitland

A woman is dead and a man has serious injuries after a single-car crash Saturday morning on Cedar Road near Maitland, N.S.

East Hants RCMP say they responded to a report of a crash just after 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a media release.

A car had veered off the road and into a wooded area.

The driver, a 70-year-old man, and the only passenger, and an 86-year-old woman, were transported to hospital. The woman died later that day, RCMP say.

Both the man and the woman are from Conrod Settlement, according to the release.

An investigation into the crash has begun.

