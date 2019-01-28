Woman, 83, uses medical alert device to call for help after break-in

An 83-year-old Oxford, N.S., woman who used the medical alert device she wears on her wrist to call for help after men broke into her home did "absolutely the best thing," according to the RCMP.

The woman was asleep on Dec. 9 when she was woken up by a loud bang around 2 a.m. She heard male voices going down into the basement of her home, and then coming upstairs toward her bedroom door, according to RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

"She said she sat up, and she yelled 'Who's there?' And then someone yelled 'Go, go, go!' as if to get everyone out of the house. She heard several people leaving her home," Clarke said Monday.

The woman tried to call for help but had trouble seeing the numbers on the phone.

"She wasn't quite sure what to do," said Clarke. "She thought of calling a family member for help, but she couldn't get anyone on the phone, and she was maybe a little panicky, a little unsure of what to do at that point, so she thought, 'I'll use my medic alert to get help,' and that's exactly what she did."

When pressed, medical alert devices contact a dispatcher.

Clarke said police arrived within 10 or 15 minutes and checked the home. The woman wasn't sure how many people were inside because she wasn't able to see them, but said there were at least two and their voices were male.

RCMP find tracks

In the snow outside police saw tire tracks leaving the woman's home. Later that day, during patrols in the area, they saw the same tire tracks pulling in and out of several other driveways. There was also a break and enter reported.

"It's pretty clear what the intent of these individuals was, however this particular lady, I don't believe the suspects realized that she was home and I don't think they would have tried to get into her home if they knew she was there," said Clarke. "At any rate, she's very lucky.

"I've never heard of someone using a medic alert device to contact 911 before, but in this person's case it was absolutely the best thing for her to do."

The RCMP are still investigating and Clarke said they hope people will come forward with information.