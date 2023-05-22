Woman, 74, dies in Guysborough County crash

A 74-year-old woman from Larrys River, N.S., died in a crash in Meaghers Hill, Guysborough County, late Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. AT on Highway 16, which runs between Monastery and Boylston.

A pickup truck was travelling north and a car was headed south when they collided on a slight curve in the highway, police say.

The woman, who was driving the car, was declared dead at the scene.

The man driving the pickup, a 50-year-old from Havre Boucher, was not seriously injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there is no indication drugs or alcohol were involved.

The highway was closed for about 10 hours but has since reopened.

