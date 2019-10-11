Woman, 62, dies after being pinned beneath ATV in N.S.

A 62-year-old woman has died in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Thursday evening in Guysborough County.

RCMP say officers were called to Amos Gillies Road in New Harbour West at 8:35 p.m. for a report of an overturned ATV.

When police arrived, they found a women pinned underneath an ATV, which had left the road and gone over an embankment.

No one else was involved in the crash, police say.

The woman, from New Harbour West, died at the scene.

