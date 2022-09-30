Woman, 56, killed in head-on crash in Lunenburg County

A 56-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash involving two vehicles in Pinehurst, N.S., on Highway 10 Thursday afternoon.

According to a news release from RCMP, first responders were called to the scene at approximately 3:40 p.m. for a report of a collision between a sedan and an SUV.

The woman who was killed was a passenger in the SUV. The driver, a 67-year-old man, and a four-year-old girl, were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan, a 77-year-old woman, escaped a fire that was sparked after the crash with moderate injuries. She was also taken to hospital.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours after the crash but as since reopened.

