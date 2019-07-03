Woman, 41, dead after car crash in Gilberts Cove, N.S.

A 41-year-old woman from New Edinburgh, N.S., died after a two-vehicle car crash in Gilberts Cove, N.S. on Tuesday afternoon.

RCMP were called to the scene along Highway 101 around 1:45 p.m.

"Preliminary investigation has determined one vehicle crossed the centre line and collided with the other vehicle," RCMP said in a news release.

The driver who was in the car with the woman, a 44-year-old man who is also from New Edinburgh, was airlifted to Halifax with serious injuries.

The other driver was taken to hospital in Digby with minor injuries.

The section of Highway 101 where the crash happened was closed for several hours, but reopened to traffic at 7:30 p.m.

