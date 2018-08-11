Woman, 32, charged with attempted murder in Liverpool stabbing

A 48-year-old man is in hospital and a woman is in police custody following a stabbing in Liverpool, N.S., early Friday.

Queens District RCMP said officers were called to a home on Church Street in Liverpool at about 12:30 a.m. Friday where they found the victim.

The man was taken by ambulance to South Shore Regional Hospital in Bridgewater with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Police were unable to comment on the man's condition Saturday.

A 32-year-old woman was taken in to custody without incident at a nearby home, police said.

She has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

The woman will remain in custody until Monday when she is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court, police said.

The investigation is continuing.