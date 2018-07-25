Woman, 3-year-old injured in attempted Antigonish stabbing

A woman and a three-year-old child were injured when a man tried to stab them in Antigonish, N.S., on Wednesday morning.

A 41-year-old man from Antigonish is facing two charges of attempted murder in connection with the incident, which occurred on Brookland Street.

The woman called the RCMP from a neighbour's home around 8:30 a.m. and told police the man had tried to stab them and was still inside the residence.

The woman and child were taken to hospital with injuries, and both are expected to recover.

Officers found and arrested the man outside shortly afterward. He is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Thursday.

RCMP have set up barricades to limit public access to the scene while they investigate.