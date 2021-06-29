Skip to Main Content
Woman, 22, airlifted to hospital after serious crash in East Mountain

A woman was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in East Mountain, N.S., and police believe distracted driving was involved.

Police say distracted driving was a factor in the collision

RCMP say a woman was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in East Mountain on Monday. (David Bell/CBC)

A woman was airlifted to hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a serious crash near Truro, N.S., on Monday.

The RCMP say a single-vehicle collision on Highway 104 in East Mountain was reported around 11:15 a.m.

Police say the car was heading east on the highway when the driver lost control. The vehicle left the roadway and was significantly damaged.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. 

The other passenger, a 22-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter.

 A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

 Police said distracted driving is believed to have been a factor.

The eastbound section of Highway 104 was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

