How Wolfville aims to become an accessibility model for N.S. communities

The Town of Wolfville, N.S., is working toward becoming an accessibility model for other Nova Scotia communities.

On Wednesday, copies of the town's plan were presented to members of its accessibility advisory committee. The plan was signed by former Paralympian Rick Hanson, a noted advocate for people with disabilities.

The plan, Wolfville: Access By Design, identifies current barriers to accessibility, such as uneven sidewalks, limited accessible parking and inaccessible town buildings.

It includes five areas of focus: built environment, transportation, goods and services, employment, and information and communication.

"It's a big project and as we get into it even deeper, it's gonna be a challenge, but I think it's something that we can pull off by that 2030 deadline," Mike MacLean, accessibility co-ordinator for Wolfville, told CBC's Information Morning.

The plan launched last month and comes less than a year after the town's accessibly advisory committee held its first meeting.

The Town of Wolfville, N.S., plans to improve the accessibility of public spaces by taking actions that include making improvements to sidewalk curbs, street lights and parking. (Robert Short/CBC)

Other details in the plan include items classified as "top priorities" to address in the next three years as part of the five focus areas.

For example, some of the actions for the built environment category include adding sidewalk curb cuts at intersections where sidewalks exist, widening doorways and installing power door buttons or automated sliding doors at the entrance of municipal buildings and public washrooms.

Nova Scotia aims to be fully accessible

The province has designated Wolfville as a demonstration site, a town chosen to be the first in the province to come up with a plan to be barrier free. It's all part of the province's plan to be fully accessible by 2030.

To help achieve that objective, the provincial government has partnered with the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities and is putting together a toolkit and training program to help communities.

Maclean said Wolfville hasn't determined the cost of implementing its plan, but he believes there will be funds available from the provincial and federal governments.

"Everybody knows that municipalities have infrastructure deficits," he said. "Well, this is an added piece to that puzzle."

