Acadia student fined after hosting party for more than 75 people

A student at Acadia University in Wolfville, N.S., has been fined for violating the Emergency Management Act after hosting a party that more than 75 people attended.

RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce said police received a call Thursday around 11 p.m. about a large group of students at a home on Bay Street.

Police broke up the party and ticketed the host. The fine for the offence is $697.50.

Last weekend, police were called to several large house parties in Antigonish, N.S., where St. Francis Xavier University is located. A number of people were charged.

Nova Scotia has three active cases of COVID-19, but hasn't reported a new case in a week.

"Nova Scotians in general have been adhering to the directives outlined by the provincial government and have been doing a very good job, it's only a certain few that have not and we want to get the message clear that Nova Scotians take this very seriously," said Joyce.

To help put an end to large, off-campus parties, Wolfville recently tried a new tactic: visiting known party houses.

Residents, Acadia's president, Wolfville's mayor and the president of the student union went door to door, visiting houses and speaking directly with the students living there to get the message across.

