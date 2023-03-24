Wolfville mosque celebrates Ramadan, and its 1st year of operation

A mosque in the Annapolis Valley is marking its first anniversary this month as Muslims gather there for Ramadan.

The Ummah Masjid and Community Centre opened in Wolfville, N.S., about a year ago, as a branch of the Halifax mosque of the same name.

Ahmad Nassrat, a volunteer and executive committee member at the mosque, spoke to CBC Radio's Portia Clark about its first year and an anonymous housewarming gift the centre received recently.

Their conversation has been edited for clarity and length.

Information Morning - NS 7:36 How Muslims are observing Ramadan at the first mosque in Wolfville As the Ummah Masjid in Wolfville marks its one-year anniversary this month, it's welcoming Muslims from across the valley for Ramadan. Volunteer Ahmed Nassrat tells about the mosque's inaugural year and a special gift somebody left on their doorstep.

As you approach the mosque's one year anniversary, tell me a bit about it.

It's quite an exciting time on two fronts: one year on opening the mosque and the start of Ramadan.

It's a small building in Wolfville. It's a start for us and it services our local community, not just in Wolfville but the whole of the Valley.

It's a place where students come together, families come together, we pray and in Ramadan we break fast together, so it's a place to bring us all together.

Is it in fact a student house so that there's accommodation as well?

It's multi-use. We have a few rooms that some of the students at Acadia [University] use and our main level has our prayer hall and a small kitchen.

We're working on plans to expand it to make it a more formal place, so we have a space for students to live, a space for us to pray and we're even looking at a daycare and other facilities to better service the local community.

Why did you choose Wolfville for the location?

Wolfville, and the Valley generally, has a rapidly growing Muslim population.

We were very lucky over the years to have the space at Acadia to pray and as our numbers grew, it became very evident that we needed our own space.

Ahmed Nassrat is a volunteer and executive committee member at the Wolfville mosque. (Submitted by Ahmed Nassrat)

We've seen a huge growth in the last five to 10 years in the local Muslim population through the Syrian refugees, but also through a lot of the working professionals moving from other provinces and even from outside of Canada to work in the Valley.

It really showed a big need for a space for us to gather and being close to Acadia, and being in Wolfville was the perfect location. The town was extremely welcoming, which was great for us.

Where did the community get together before the mosque?

For a very long time, we had a small prayer room at Acadia University and we're very lucky and grateful to the university because they had dedicated it for students but they also allowed non-students and community members to attend.

We used to go there to pray and then for our larger gatherings, we booked some of the different community centres like the Lions Club or different areas that can host us.

We were kind of moving around based on the space that was available.

Has it been important for students at Acadia to have this new space? What's their reaction been to having a home?

Definitely. For a lot of them, especially international students, [it's] the first time away from home, the first time away from their families. They're coming to a new place. It's a cultural change.

To feel a piece of home and see friends and see people again that have common culture and belief, has been very valuable to them. Especially during Ramadan, where we're used to breaking our fast with our family and friends and we get together.

We have students breaking their fast on a daily basis in our mosque for the whole month, which is quite spectacular.

They like the space and they're very appreciative, and they can't wait for us to grow the space to be able to host more people.

How many people get together to break fast?

Some nights we have 20 students there, some nights we have maybe 40 or 50 students, plus some community members that attend as well. It's quite a busy spot at that time.

The Ummah Masjid in Wolfville is celebrating its first anniversary during Ramadan. (Ahmed Nassrat)

You received a housewarming gift recently. Could you tell us about that?

It was quite exciting. A few weeks ago, one of our members was coming to the mosque and saw a package on the door, and it was an anonymous package.

When he opened it up, he saw a note that said, "Welcome to the neighborhood. We're very excited to have you. One of the things that we do when we go to a new home is put up a personal piece of us up on the wall. We didn't know what you would find fit to put on the wall, so we googled and found that Muslims put geometric designs."

So they created a handmade wood carving with Islamic patterns on it and they left it for us as a welcome gift to put it up in our mosque.

It was an anonymous person from the neighborhood but it really made us feel welcome and made us feel a bigger part of the community.

It was a nice surprise that we shared among our friends and family and on Facebook.

We've had a lot of people wanting to thank that person for that gesture.

It's actually right in our prayer hall in the middle of the mosque.

