Wolfville brewery development faces scrutiny from neighbours

Some Wolfville, N.S., residents opposed to a brewery, restaurant and retail development on the town's Main Street say they feel the project is being rammed through the municipal planning process at an accelerated rate.

Stephen and Teresa Drahos, who live in a house across from the development at 329 Main St., are upset about the lack of public consultation with the project, which has been under construction for months at the former home of St. Andrew's United Church.

"It seems to be a foregone conclusion that this is going to happen. There's been no public input," Teresa Drahos said.

The stone church, which was built in 1914, was decommissioned four years ago by the United Church of Canada. The current owners intend to use the church structure for a restaurant and brew pub, and renovate and extend the Sunday School building for the brewery operation.

Wolfville's downtown, which includes the Main Street location, is zoned C1. That permits retail stores and restaurants of up to 230 square metres.

The Church Brewing Co. obtained a development permit and construction is well underway at the site. But that permit was challenged in court, and in September a judge ruled the zoning does not allow breweries that sell off site.

There is now a planning department proposal before town council to change the zoning rules.

Construction at the site of a proposed brewery. Neighbours say the operation isn't suitable for the area. (Submitted by Teresa Drahos)

Drahos and her husband are currently out of the country — she spoke to CBC News from Atlanta — and said they only got a notice of a public participation last week. That meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We and our neighbours don't feel we've been given enough notice. We won't be back home and they work, they can't attend an afternoon meeting."

She said the town has refused requests to reschedule the meeting, or to allow it to take place during evening hours.

The Church Brewing Co. did not wish to participate in an interview but released a statement.

"The Church Brewing Company does recognize that there are some concerned residents. We have an open door policy and have always encouraged them, and anyone else, to come in and speak with us. We are a big believer in due process and the right for anybody to discuss their concerns," it said in an email.

"Our project will make a positive social and economic difference in Wolfville, the greater area and for all Nova Scotians. We believe in proper due process and think that it is most appropriate for us to answer questions and make comment in an open and transparent forum, the Town of Wolfville public meetings."

The Church Brewing Co. is developing a microbrewery, restaurant/pub and retail outlet. (Facebook image)

Drahos describes her neighbourhood at the corner of Main and Seaview streets as a residential area that isn't suitable for the microbrewery, which could produce up to 12,000 341-millilitre bottles of beer daily under its business application.

Drahos said parking is already tight in the area and Seaview Avenue is a narrow side street.

"It's not an area where you want trucks coming and going," she said.

The construction has already proven that point, she said. She's complained to the town about trucks blocking access to her property, noise, mud, and her water and electricity being cut off to accommodate the work.

Her neighbours, Karen MacWilliam and Glenn Howe, went one step further and filed a court application to overturn an initial development permit issued by the town for the brewery restaurant and retail site.

The application said a brewery with the ability to produce the amount of beer contemplated by Church Brewing was an industrial operation, and did not fit the land use specified in a C1 zone. A judge agreed.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Gregory Warner said in a Sept. 17 decision that "in my mind, it's clear" the intent of the land-use bylaw was not to permit "a manufacturing operation that could produce far more product than what was likely to be saleable through the restaurant and retail space on the site."

Teresa Drahos said construction has already had a negative effect on her neighbourhood and kept her from sitting outside on her property for most of the summer. (Submitted by Teresa Drahos)

Wednesday's meeting is the first step in the process to amend the land-use bylaw. Notices for the meeting appeared Nov. 27 and Dec. 4 in a local newspaper.

Another meeting in early January is anticipated where council will consider the recommendations that arise from the December meeting, according to Wolfville Mayor Jeff Cantwell, who supports the development.

He said another public hearing will follow and a decision is expected some time in the spring.

Cantwell said the brewery is a good fit for the town and builds on the municipality's vision as part of the Annapolis Valley vineyard and farm-to-table model.

"Some people don't like change," he said about the opposition. "But people will get a chance to voice their feelings about it."

Meanwhile, the brewing company has posted information on social media about the beginning of brewing training for the operation, and a New Year's Eve party to be held at its restaurant.

"They are very confident that they will be successful in getting those amendments," Drahos said.