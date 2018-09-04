Witness tells murder trial what he saw the night Chelsie Probert died

One of the first people to arrive on scene and witness Chelsie Probert dying on a Dartmouth, N.S., pathway told a murder trial Tuesday that she was lying in the grass with "no colour left in her" and "almost looked clammy."

"I assumed maybe it was bad drug, you never know," Greg MacDonald testified on the first day of a youth court trial in Halifax for the 16-year-old Dartmouth boy accused of killing Probert.

Probert, 18, was found on the path off Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth's north end on June 6, 2017, and later died in hospital. Police said at the time her death was a random act.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder last October. He is being tried by judge alone.

A floral tribute and lights are shown in June 2017 at the footpath where Chelsie Probert was found. (Brian MacKay/CBC)

MacDonald was on his way to work just after 10 p.m. that night to do overnight baking at his family's bakery on Albro Lake Road when another man frantically yelled at him from the alleyway because there was a woman lying the grass.

At that point, MacDonald turned around, followed the man down the pathway and saw that the woman was unresponsive.

"He was already on the phone with 911, he was attempting CPR," MacDonald said.

MacDonald said the ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, followed by police. Before he was called to the pathway, MacDonald said he "heard absolutely nothing."

Rusty gun found

Det.-Const. Jonathan Beer, a Halifax Regional Police forensic identification officer, testified that a black Michael Kors purse containing Probert's identification, a white Apple iPhone and two smaller white purses were located at the crime scene.

Beer said ground search and rescue teams also recovered a very small rusty gun "that could fit in the palm of your hand" in a swampy area on nearby Farrell Street.

As well, they found two knives — one in a blue bag near Albro Lake Road and another on a person's property — that police determined were not related to the killing so were not sent for testing.

The knives, Beer said, were rusty and did not contain any fluid or blood. Police also found a black sock and two white sandals.

The boy charged in this case remains free on strict conditions, including electronic monitoring.