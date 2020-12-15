Halifax police seek witness in Morris Street murder investigation
Police say the person was seen speaking to James Alfred Maclean, who is charged with 2nd-degree murder
Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a witness who was seen talking to the suspect in a recent murder.
The victim, Donald Scott McKay, was found inside a home on Morris Street on the afternoon of Dec. 8, suffering from serious injuries. He died later in hospital.
A second man, James Alfred Maclean, was also found injured at the scene. He has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
Now police are trying to track down a witness who was seen talking to Maclean shortly before McKay was fatally injured.
They say the person is thin and was wearing a grey hooded jacket, black pants, dress shoes, a dark tuque and a non-surgical mask.
Police say this person is a witness, not a suspect. They say they are not searching for any additional suspects.