Nova Scotia

Halifax police seek witness in Morris Street murder investigation

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a witness who was seen talking to the suspect in a recent murder.

Police say the person was seen speaking to James Alfred Maclean, who is charged with 2nd-degree murder

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Police on scene of 5578 Morris Street in Halifax, where Donald Scott McKay was found injured on Dec. 8, 2020. (David Laughlin/CBC)

The victim, Donald Scott McKay, was found inside a home on Morris Street on the afternoon of Dec. 8, suffering from serious injuries. He died later in hospital.

A second man, James Alfred Maclean, was also found injured at the scene. He has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Now police are trying to track down a witness who was seen talking to Maclean shortly before McKay was fatally injured.

They say the person is thin and was wearing a grey hooded jacket, black pants, dress shoes, a dark tuque and a non-surgical mask.

Police say this person is a witness, not a suspect. They say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

