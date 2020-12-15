Halifax police seek witness in Morris Street murder investigation

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a witness who was seen talking to the suspect in a recent murder.

The victim, Donald Scott McKay, was found inside a home on Morris Street on the afternoon of Dec. 8, suffering from serious injuries. He died later in hospital.

A second man, James Alfred Maclean, was also found injured at the scene. He has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Now police are trying to track down a witness who was seen talking to Maclean shortly before McKay was fatally injured.

They say the person is thin and was wearing a grey hooded jacket, black pants, dress shoes, a dark tuque and a non-surgical mask.

Police say this person is a witness, not a suspect. They say they are not searching for any additional suspects.

