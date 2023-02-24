Wintry weather causes closures across Nova Scotia

Some schools across Nova Scotia are closed as a cold weather system brings widespread snow to the province.

The Regional Centres for Education for Annapolis Valley, Chignecto-Central, Halifax, South Shore and Tri-County have announced all schools will be closed today.

In a tweet, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial said classes are cancelled in the Clare, Argyle, South Shore, Metro and Truro areas, and l'École Rose-des-Vents is closed. Halifax Independent School is closed as well.

The Nova Scotia Community College has also announced closures of some of its campuses.

Canadian Forces Base Halifax said in a tweet that 12 Wing Shearwater is closed for the day, while Stadacona, HMC Dockyard, Windsor Park and Willow Park remain open.

In Kings County, municipality offices and work sites are closing at noon today "due to the continued snowfall and the increasing potential for blowing snow this afternoon." Staff can be reached by phone and email.

Halifax Transit announced multiple routes are on snow plans, and there are several cancelled trips Friday morning.

A parking ban has been enacted for both the central and non-central zones of the Halifax Regional Municipality that will be enforced Saturday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the snowfall system will slowly track off to the southeast, limiting snowfall in the Cape Breton area.

Simpkin also said mainland Nova Scotia could see five to 15 centimetres of snow, which is expected to taper off this afternoon into the evening.

