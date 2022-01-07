Winter wallop headed for Nova Scotia today

A wintry blast is expected to dump up to 45 centimetres of snow on parts of Nova Scotia today and into Saturday.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said morning flurries will intensify as the day goes on, moving from west to east. Through the day, from 10 to 20 centimetres are possible with the heaviest snow and the highest wind gusts happening tonight.

Along the Atlantic coast, rain will mix with snow throughout Friday and into the night.

Simpkin said pockets of the coastline will receive more rain than snow so totals will be hard to predict in coastal communities. They could range from five to 15 centimetres.

But she said there will be more than 20 centimetres further inland, and "these areas will received significant snow and high winds."

Northeast winds are expected to gust 40 to 70 km/h on Friday. She said the the Fundy coast and Victoria and Inverness counties will experience the highest winds, with gusts up to 100 km/h tonight and early Saturday morning.

Into the evening, there will be periods of snow and blowing snow with a further 15-25 centimetres of snow for inland areas.

Simpkin said higher than normal water levels are expected tonight especially along the Fundy coast. Winds will gust over 90 km/h at times and that will coincide with high tide.

Winds are expected to gust between 35 and 85 km/h by Friday evening. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Environment Canada has issued a mix of warnings for the province with a winter storm warning for counties along the Fundy Shore from Digby to Colchester, Cumberland as well as Pictou, Antigonish, Inverness and Victoria counties. Yarmouth, Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg and Halifax counties are under snowfall warnings.

There's a special weather statement in effect for parts of the Atlantic coast from the Eastern Shore to Sydney.

By Saturday, things will clear up with clearing skies over the mainland and overcast skies and some flurries in Cape Breton. Northwesterly winds will continue to gust, tapering from 80 to 40 kilometres per hour as the day goes on.

Simpkin said on Sunday there may be some snow that will mix with showers in the afternoon.

This graphic shows expected snowfall and rainfall amounts for Nova Scotia (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

School-related closures

Halifax Regional Centre for Education closed all of its schools to students and staff on Friday.

"While most have not yet returned to in-person learning, many students whose needs are met through learning centres have been in school this week," the centre said on Twitter.

All learning centers in the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education are closed, while offices and work sites will be closing early at 12 p.m. local time.

Schools and worksites within the South Shore Regional Centre for Education will close at 11 a.m., and no buses will run. Learning centre classes will end at 11 a.m. and any schools with plans to distribute technology Friday afternoon will reschedule.

All NSCAD University campuses were closed on Friday. Acadia University announced it is closing at noon.

MORE TOP STORIES