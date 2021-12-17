Winter term starting online at NSCC, Dal and King's

Several colleges and universities in Nova Scotia will start the winter term with online classes due to the high COVID-19 numbers.

Nova Scotia Community College said its winter classes will start as scheduled on Jan. 10, but all classes will be online until at least Jan. 21.

"We will reassess early in January whether that date needs to be extended," NSCC said in a release.

The campuses will close Dec. 23. NSCC residences will be open for the winter term.

Dalhousie University and the University of King's College announced similar plans Friday. Both universities will start on time, but will be online for the first two weeks of January.

The only exceptions will be courses that require in-person learning, such as in the health faculties, and those students will get the details from the faculty.

Dalhousie and King's said the earliest classes could resume in-person is Jan. 17.

Dalhousie residences in Truro are closed and Halifax residences will close on Dec. 20 for all students not staying through the break or who are not in accredited programs with in-person classes.

All Dalhousie residences, including dining halls, will remain closed until at least Jan. 14.

MORE TOP STORIES