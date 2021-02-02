Snow, high winds hit province, knock out power, cancel schools

Nova Scotia is getting hit with a multi-layered storm that is first bringing snow and high winds followed by heavy rain to much of the province. The first part of the storm has already knocked out electricity to close to 4,000 Nova Scotia Power customers and cancelled classes at many schools.

Most major centres for education in the province have shut schools down for the day, including centres in Halifax, Cape Breton, the Annapolis Valley, Chignecto-Central, Strait Regional, and many CSAP schools.

Several universities and NSCC campuses also shut down for the day.

The power is out to almost 4,000 NSP customers, with most of those outages on the province's South Shore. The power utility expects to have the electricity restored for many of those customers by 1:30 p.m. today, according to its website.

Snow already had already started to accumulate on the streets of Halifax by 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, making for slick driving conditions.

Halifax Regional Police are asking people to drive with extreme caution today. Drivers are asked to allow extra time for their commute so they won't have to rush, to clean all snow off their vehicles — including the roof — and to turn on their headlights.

"Winter driving conditions can vary dramatically in our region and require the driver's full attention. Road conditions often warrant a significantly slower speed than what is posted," said Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

He also said motorists need to keep a keen eye out for pedestrians. Pedestrians are reminded to wait until a vehicle comes to a complete stop before they attempt to cross the road.

Environment Canada is warning of a risk of blowing snow in some areas.

Much of the province is expected to get around 10 cm of snow. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

Much of Nova Scotia is expected to get around 10 cm of snow this morning with winds gusting up around 50 km/h. Winds along the South Shore will gust up to 100 km/h this morning.

Environment Canada has issued wind warnings for Guysborough County, Halifax County, Hants County, Inverness County, Lunenburg County, Queens County, Richmond County, Shelburne County, Cape Breton County, Victoria County, and Yarmouth County.

Winds in these areas will get up to 80 km/h and gust up to 100 km/h, those winds are expected to really pick up this afternoon and into tonight.

Snow in Halifax Tuesday morning, the snow is expected to change to heavy rain later in the day. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Today's snow will transition to ice pellets, then rain, and possibly freezing rain.

A rainfall warning has been issued for almost the entire province, the rain will start first in the southwest of the province late this morning, then arrive in the rest of the province this afternoon into this evening. Cape Breton is not expected to get the rain until tonight.

Anywhere from 25 - 80 mm of rain could fall between today and tonight, the rain will taper to showers overnight tonight or by Wednesday morning.

The national forecaster is warning that could cause possible flash floods and pooling on roads with localized flooding being possible.

