Winter storm, snowfall warnings in effect for most of Nova Scotia
Heaviest snowfall set for central region, including Halifax, where 20-30 centimetres expected
An incoming nor'easter is tracking toward the Maritimes Thursday, set to unleash heavy snow and some gusty winds.
Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for most of Nova Scotia, with special weather statements in effect for northern Cape Breton.
Snowfall warnings are also in place for P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick.
The snow is expected to roll in from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening.
Central Nova Scotia, including Halifax, is set to see the heaviest snowfall, with 20 to 30 centimetres expected.
Amounts will drop off to the east and into Cape Breton, where amounts could range from 10 to 20 centimetres.
Southwestern Nova Scotia will see variable snowfall ranging from 20 centimetres for inland areas, to about five centimetres along the Tri-county coastline, where the snow will mix with rain.
Folks in western and central Nova Scotia, including Halifax, should expect slick and snowy conditions to develop throughout the afternoon, making for a messy commute.
Eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton will see the snow arrive throughout this evening.
Winds will ramp up this evening with widespread gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range. Stronger gusts up to 70 and 80 km/h are possible along the Atlantic coastline overnight.
The snow will clear from west to east overnight and into early Friday.
Northwest winds will slowly ease throughout the day on Friday with a chance of lingering flurries, then clearing skies.
The municipal overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.
All matters in Halifax night court are cancelled Thursday because of the weather. In a tweet, Nova Scotia Courts said staff would be in touch about rescheduling.
The Kings Transit Authority announced it would "cease operations" at 6 p.m. Thursday because of the weather.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?