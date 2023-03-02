Winter storm, snowfall warnings in effect for most of Nova Scotia

An incoming nor'easter is tracking toward the Maritimes Thursday, set to unleash heavy snow and some gusty winds.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm and snowfall warnings for most of Nova Scotia, with special weather statements in effect for northern Cape Breton.

Snowfall warnings are also in place for P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick.

Expect slick, snowy conditions in Nova Scotia Thursday evening Duration 3:20 Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the heaviest snowfall and the strongest winds are coming mid to late evening and into the overnight and early morning hours across the region.

The snow is expected to roll in from west to east Thursday afternoon and evening.

Central Nova Scotia, including Halifax, is set to see the heaviest snowfall, with 20 to 30 centimetres expected.

Amounts will drop off to the east and into Cape Breton, where amounts could range from 10 to 20 centimetres.

Snow is expected to start moving in from the west late Thursday afternoon. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Southwestern Nova Scotia will see variable snowfall ranging from 20 centimetres for inland areas, to about five centimetres along the Tri-county coastline, where the snow will mix with rain.

Folks in western and central Nova Scotia, including Halifax, should expect slick and snowy conditions to develop throughout the afternoon, making for a messy commute.

Eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton will see the snow arrive throughout this evening.

Snow will continue overnight Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Winds will ramp up this evening with widespread gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range. Stronger gusts up to 70 and 80 km/h are possible along the Atlantic coastline overnight.

The snow will clear from west to east overnight and into early Friday.

Northwest winds will slowly ease throughout the day on Friday with a chance of lingering flurries, then clearing skies.

The snow is expected to keep moving east by morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The municipal overnight winter parking ban will be enforced from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

All matters in Halifax night court are cancelled Thursday because of the weather. In a tweet, Nova Scotia Courts said staff would be in touch about rescheduling.

The Kings Transit Authority announced it would "cease operations" at 6 p.m. Thursday because of the weather.

The systems should leave the region by Friday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

