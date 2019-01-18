Nova Scotia prepares for messy weather as storm approaches

Nova Scotia is getting ready for another messy blast of winter beginning Sunday.

A large winter storm is expected to hit the region, with up to 20 centimetres of snow and 60 millimetres of rain possible. Freezing rain and strong winds are also likely.

Nova Scotia Power says it is getting power line crews and its customer care centre prepared for the storm.

The utility is also co-ordinating with electrical inspectors to streamline repairs for customers whose meter masts — the tube that connects the service line to your home — get damaged in the storm. If electrical equipment is damaged, a certified electrician must carry out the repairs before Nova Scotia Power will restore power.

Halifax Water is encouraging people to clear ice and snow from catch basins near their homes.

Marine Atlantic is already advising customers of possible cancellations or delays of ferry crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L., on Sunday night and Monday morning.

People can get ready for the storm by: