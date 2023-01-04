Winter storm set to bring mix of rain, snow and ice to Nova Scotia
Drivers may face hazardous road conditions, says Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Halifax area, warning that a "wintry mix of precipitation" is likely between Wednesday night and Thursday night.
The storm will dump five to 10 centimetres of snow or ice pellets on some inland areas of the province, while up to 10 millimetres of rain is forecast along the Atlantic coast.
"Rain will prevail along the South Shore, but over inland areas temperatures should remain near the freezing mark which will likely result in freezing rain," the statement says.
"For the rest of the Atlantic coast, snow and ice pellets should begin early Thursday and then transition to rain."
Up to 10 centimetres of snow and ice pellets are expected in the Annapolis Valley and Cape Breton.
Drivers are likely to face hazardous road conditions.
"If you must travel, be prepared for delays and allow extra time to reach your destination," the statement says.
