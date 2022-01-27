Another blast of weekend winter weather expected in Nova Scotia

A "potentially intense" winter storm is expected to bring high winds, snow, rain and ice pellets to the province this weekend.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all counties in Nova Scotia Thursday.

Snow and high winds are expected to start on Saturday morning, changing to rain as the day progresses.

The transition from snow to rain will start along the Atlantic coast and progress westward during the afternoon.

Freezing rain and ice pellets are expected during the changeover, the statement said, and freezing rain may be prolonged in western and northern parts of the province.

The forecast calls for the rain to change back to flurries early Sunday and peter out later in the day.

According to the statement, there is a potential for storm surge and rough surf on the Atlantic coast on Saturday afternoon and early on Sunday.

MORE TOP STORIES