Another winter storm to hit Nova Scotia on Friday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia as another winter storm heads toward the East Coast on Friday.

The national weather service calls this storm "significant," bringing snow, rain, strong winds and storm surge.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said there are two windows for mixed precipitation on Friday. The first is in the morning as the temperatures are expected to sit just below freezing, around -3. It's expected to warm up quickly in the morning, which will bring a mix of precipitation shifting between flurries and showers.

That means a risk of freezing drizzle, especially along the coast Friday morning, which could make for a messy commute.

The temperatures are expected to rise quickly Friday morning which could mean a messy commute as flurries change over to rain with a risk of freezing drizzle. (CBC)

Friday afternoon the temperatures are expected to climb to 5 or 6 degrees with rain that will be heavy at times.

"From west to east across the province — that's where the cold air arrives. First in the west, and then by … early Saturday morning, in the eastern parts of the mainland," said Simpkin.

"The transition between rain over to snow is going to be a messy one. It includes the chance of freezing rain, ice pellets and in some areas even freezing drizzle."

The most slippery conditions are currently expected after the suppertime rush in Halifax on Friday.

Environment Canada said most of the province can expect wind gusts near 100 km/h Friday night, which could cause blowing snow and power outages.

Simpkin said there's also a chance of thunder snow as the two systems combine, similar to the storm of Jan. 7.

There will likely be an extended period of freezing rain or ice pellets between the snow and rain lines late Friday and into Saturday. The locations that will be most affected remain a bit uncertain this far ahead of the storm, according to Environment Canada.

The most slippery road conditions will likely happen after the suppertime rush in Halifax on Friday. (CBC)

Environment Canada says the highest snowfall amounts could range from 20 cm to 40 cm over the western and northern parts of the province overnight Friday.

Meanwhile, rainfall of between 30 mm to 50 mm is expected over eastern Nova Scotia, from Halifax to Cape Breton.

MORE TOP STORIES