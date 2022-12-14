Homes, schools without power across eastern N.S. following winter storm

Several thousand customers are still without power Wednesday morning after a winter storm brought messy weather across northeastern Nova Scotia.

On Tuesday, CBC Tina Simpkin said up to 40 centimetres of snow was expected to fall over Cape Breton and winds were expected to gust up to 100 kilometres an hour.

As of 7 a.m., the Nova Scotia Power outage map showed that just over 14,000 customers were experiencing power outages.

Some of the largest outages were scattered across the eastern part of the mainland and Cape Breton.

The Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education announced on Twitter Wednesday morning classes were cancelled for Boularderie Elementary, Jubilee Elementary, Ferrisview Elementary, Sydney Mines Middle School Harbourside Elementary and Whitney Pier Memorial Junior High School due to outages.

The school board also announced school buses would travel on paved roads only.

As well, there was a two-hour delayed opening announced at all schools within the Strait Regional Centre for Education due to road conditions.

And classes were cancelled at the Bayview Education Centre, the Felix Marchand Education Centre, Richmond Academy, East Antigonish Academy. The board announced that the buildings of the Strait Area Education-Recreation Centre were closed due to outages, as well.

Both Munro Academy campuses are also closed.

The Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education also tweeted all Cumberland County schools and Tatamagouche Regional Academy was closed due to road conditions and blowing snow.

