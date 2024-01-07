First wallop of winter weather in 2024 expected Sunday in Nova Scotia

The first wallop of winter weather in 2024 is set to start early Sunday and intensify throughout the day.

The highest snowfall amounts are expected on Sunday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The South Shore will feel the brunt of the system.

Winter storm warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties. The forecast calls for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow along the South Shore with wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

There is also a snowfall warning for Digby County. According to Environment Canada, up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall in southern parts of the county, but a shift in the storm system could bring similar amounts to the north.

Special weather statements have been issued by Environment Canada for Annapolis County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West. Those areas could receive from five to 15 centimetres of snowfall throughout the day.

Shelter space

A temporary shelter will operate out of the Halifax Forum from noon Sunday until noon Monday, with beds for 50 people. Transportation will be available for those in need.

Anyone experiencing homelessness can call 211 to learn more about shelter options across the province.

Weather conditions are expected to improve early Monday, according to Environment Canada.

