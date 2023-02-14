Content
Winter storm blasts parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland

A nor'easter is causing plenty of cancellations and tough road conditions in most of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. 

Snow causing delays and cancellations across both provinces

A map showing weather warnings across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Environment Canada had put weather warnings and watches in effect across parts of Nova Scotia and Newfoundland early Tuesday morning. (Tina Simpkin/CBC News)

An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. 

Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 cm on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 cm had fallen overnight. 

A downtown scene with buildings and the road covered in snow.
A snow-covered Water Street in St. John's on Tuesday morning. Snow began falling hard over much of the eastern and southern parts of Newfoundland in the morning with high winds causing drifting. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin says Cape Breton could still receive an additional 5 to 10 centimetres of snow on Tuesday, while flurries remain in the forecast for the rest of the province,with northerly winds gusting 20 to 40 km/h.

A weather forecast, showing that clear skies are forecasted in much of Nova Scotia by 4 p.m.
An additional 5-10 cm is expected to fall in Cape Breton on Tuesday, but skies will begin to clear from east to west as the day progresses in Nova Scotia. (Tina Simpkin/CBC)

Schools in Cape Breton were closed Tuesday morning, and late openings were planned at many schools and post-secondary institutions across the province. 

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District closed all schools on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and other areas around eastern Newfoundland around 6 a.m. Public transit in St. John's, meanwhile, has been suspended, with an update expected later Tuesday. 

The storm is also causing flight delays and cancellations in Halifax, St. John's, and Sydney, N.S.

While the brunt of the storm has now passed in Nova Scotia, Newfoundlanders living in the east and on the south coast of the island should expect snow to continue throughout the day and into Wednesday morning. Winds are expected to gust around 80 km/h, with peak winds reaching 100 km/h on the tail end of the storm.

A person walks their dogs in a snowfilled street.
A nor'easter may have brought significant snowfall to most of Nova Scotia overnight, but showers forecasted for Wednesday evening suggest the snow may not last long. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Relief won't last long for Nova Scotians, however.

Another system is heading towards Nova Scotia for Wednesday night that promises a mess, Simpkin says. Showers will begin on Wednesday evening across the province, before turning to rain by morning. 

With files from Tina Simpkin and Ashley Brauweiler

