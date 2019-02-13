East Coast grapples with 'straight-up unpleasant' storm while West Coast digs out

Canadians on both the West and East Coast are digging out from a wintry blast that has closed schools, created treacherous travel conditions and shuttered many businesses.

A massive storm in southern Ontario moved into southern Quebec and the Maritimes Wednesday, closing schools and many businesses for the day. Snow also continues to fall in parts of southern Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley.

All of New Brunswick and P.E.I., and much of Nova Scotia were under winter storm warnings with snow, ice pellets, wind and freezing rain in the forecast.

Much of southern Quebec also remained under a storm warning after about 30 centimetres of snow fell in Montreal, forcing the closure of schools and travel hiccups Tuesday. Schools in Ottawa remained closed Wednesday as the city continued to dig out from the storm.

Many flights delayed, cancelled

​Airports in Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Halifax and Charlottetown were reporting dozens of flight cancellations, a day after the scene played out in Toronto, where there were mass flight disruptions and widespread closures of schools, tourist attractions and non-essential municipal services.

CBC's Maritime meteorologists say people should be prepared for slippery roads as snow and ice pellets continue into Wednesday evening, with wind gusts leading to poor visibility.

Ice pellets are already mixing with freezing rain in the southwest and central Nova Scotia, including parts of the Annapolis Valley, said meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Winds from the east are gusting up to 80 km/h with sustained winds around 40 km/h in many areas.

"It is just going to be straight up unpleasant out there for anyone who is trying to get around for this afternoon," Snoddon said.

"Those winds are really going to be a factor with those ice pellets and then the freezing rain … it doesn't take much to become an issue."

The temperature was hovering just above the freezing mark in southwest parts of Nova Scotia while it was much colder in northern parts of Nova Scotia including Cape Breton, and much of New Brunswick and P.E.I.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said the temperature will be rising along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia on Wednesday afternoon, changing snow to freezing rain and freezing drizzle, and creating the possibility of fog later in the day.

Even with the temperature above the freezing point in some areas this evening, however, the frozen ground could still mean rain freezes on contact, she said.

The preferred method of transportation for some in Halifax during Wednesday's snowy weather. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

She said Saint John will see that changeover, but further north there will be snow through the day, with between 15 and 25 centimetres expected.

Some pockets, including Fredericton, will likely see more, she said.

Snow is also continuing in P.E.I., with the shift to ice pellets expected through the afternoon, said CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland. He said visibility is reduced on Island roads, particularly on rural roads where more drifting and whiteout conditions have been reported.

By Wednesday evening, the ice pellets should taper off, Scotland said.

​Police agencies across the region are advising drivers to use caution on the roads. RCMP in New Brunswick are also advising people to stay off some highways.

A cyclist braves the winter weather in Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday morning. (Michele Brideau/Radio-Canada)

Sunshine Coast digging out

On the other side of the country, Environment Canada has lifted snowfall warnings for British Columbia's south coast but conditions are still treacherous in some areas and frigid temperatures persist in parts of the province.

On Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, residents are digging out after about 60 centimetres fell in some areas, while arctic winds are keeping wind chill values close to -20 in the Sea-to-Sky region.

Students in at least eight Island and Sunshine Coast school districts have another day off as many roads are still clogged with snow, while a tweet from BC Transit warns Victoria-area commuters of delays.

The weather office says another system is bearing down on the south coast and could dump more snow on higher elevations by Thursday night, but forecasters expect slightly warmer temperatures mean the precipitation could fall as rain at lower levels.

