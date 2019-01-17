When you are in a room with Demetrius Ferguson – affectionately known as Meech – you are undoubtedly drawn to him. His big smile, kind eyes and unmissable style make you want to know more about him.

(GIF by Jill Jackson for CBC)

Meech moved to Canada from the Bahamas in 2010.

His first two years were spent in P.E.I. Then he moved to Antigonish to attend St. Francis Xavier University.

It was there where he experienced his first Nova Scotian winters. After he graduated and started working, he was able to build on his personal style which led to the especially fun way Meech now dresses for our winters.

Haligonian Demetrius Ferguson shares his winter style. 1:59

With a closet full of color, fun prints and interesting textures, Meech is a risk-taker. When our sometimes-dreary Nova Scotia winters roll in, his winter style remains eclectic and full of personality, without hesitation.

In a single winter look, Meech will effortlessly wear a floral shirt under a textured and patterned sweater and top it all off with a richly colored wool coat – true to his style, yet practical for the cold temperatures.

His home is just as distinct. If features a mosaic of pops of color through artwork created by his mother, a wall of album covers and a bike serving as an installation piece because — why the heck not!

Ferguson enjoys taking Crixus for winter hikes. (Kristen Brown and Jane Nicholson for CBC )

This Halifax transplant can be found at Courtside Sneakers, helping keep sneaker culture alive and thriving on the east coast.

Meech is busy. He owns My Father's Bowtie Collection and is the co-founder of the Halifax Social Network aimed at bringing our people and communities together.

A forever athlete, you may bump into Meech taking part in multiple sports leagues around the city.

In the past few years, the native of the ever-sunny Bahamas has built a tradition of exploring the outdoors during the winter. Blame this on his snow-loving pup, Crixus, for inspiring Meech to take long wintery walks during his downtime.

