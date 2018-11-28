Winter blast coming for north and northeastern Nova Scotia

Parts of north and northeastern Nova Scotia will experience a blast of winter Wednesday night into Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, some areas could see up to 25 centimetres of snow, winds of up to 100 km/h, up to 70 millimetres of rain and storm surge.

Snowfall warnings are in place for Antigonish County, Pictou County and parts of Colchester and Cumberland counties.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Inverness County and Victoria County. A winter storm warning means hazardous winter conditions are expected. Some areas, like the highlands, could see more than 60 centimetres of snow.

Rainfall, wind and storm-surge warnings are also in effect for Cape Breton County, Victoria County, Richmond County and parts of Inverness County.

A storm-surge warning is also in place for Guysborough County, bringing large waves near the coast during high tide Wednesday night

Environment Canada says coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline. It says high waves combined with the surge may cause damage along the coast.

Widespread strong winds tonight & thru Thursday for the Maritimes. <br>Strongest gusts 80-100 km/h for Cape Breton + PEI.<br>60-80 gusts for Nova Scotia and southern + eastern New Brunswick. <br>Certainly a risk of power outages when coupled with heavy wet snow.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ywE5lQwLmj">pic.twitter.com/ywE5lQwLmj</a> —@ryansnoddon

Rain mixing to snow overnight, then back to a rain snow mix for many on Thursday = a tough forecast for snowfall amounts.<br>That said, 15-25 cm looks set for areas of Nova Scotia, PEI and New Brunswick. <br>Check out my live blog here: <a href="https://t.co/eZOWYEmwME">https://t.co/eZOWYEmwME</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/qJMtU5YKtw">pic.twitter.com/qJMtU5YKtw</a> —@ryansnoddon

