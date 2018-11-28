Skip to Main Content
Winter blast coming for north and northeastern Nova Scotia
Snow, heavy rain high wind and storm-surge warnings are in place for Antigonish, Colchester, Pictou, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Cape Breton counties.

Some areas could see as much as 25 cm of snow by Thursday, Environment Canada says

CBC News ·
(CBC)

Parts of north and northeastern Nova Scotia will experience a blast of winter Wednesday night into Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, some areas could see up to 25 centimetres of snow, winds of up to 100 km/h, up to 70 millimetres of rain and storm surge.

Snowfall warnings are in place for Antigonish County, Pictou County and parts of Colchester and Cumberland counties.

A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Inverness County and Victoria County. A winter storm warning means hazardous winter conditions are expected. Some areas, like the highlands, could see more than 60 centimetres of snow.

Rainfall, wind and storm-surge warnings are also in effect for Cape Breton County, Victoria County, Richmond County and parts of Inverness County.

A storm-surge warning is also in place for Guysborough County, bringing large waves near the coast during high tide Wednesday night

Environment Canada says coastal flooding is possible along the shoreline. It says high waves combined with the surge may cause damage along the coast.

