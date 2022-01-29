Another winter storm on the way for N.S. after record-breaking temperatures

Another blast of winter weather is heading to Nova Scotia just a day after the province enjoyed record-breaking high temperatures.

Environment Canada issued public weather alerts for all counties in the province Sunday.

Snow is expected to start Sunday night and persist until Monday evening.

Winter storm alerts were issued for all of Cape Breton with snowfall amounts of between 20 and 40 centimetres and winds gusting to 70 km/h.

Surfaces may become difficult to navigate and visibility will be reduced to zero because of heavy snow and blowing snow on the island, according to the alerts.

Snowfall alerts have been issued for mainland Nova Scotia with between 20 and 30 centimetres expected.

Because of the danger of localized whiteouts, Environment Canada is advising that non-essential travel be postponed until conditions improve.

From record breaking warmth… to chilly temperatures & snow! <br>Old man winter is returning with a reminder that it’s still February. <br>Slow & steady event tonight thru Monday set to bring ~15-20 cm to Nova Scotia, 5-10 cm for southern NB and 5-15 cm for PEI.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/7FATEaoHkG">pic.twitter.com/7FATEaoHkG</a> —@ryansnoddon

In contrast, Saturday was the warmest on record in five parts of Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

The highest jump was in Halifax at 12 C, with a previous record of 10.3 C set in 1981.

Greenwood, Kejimkujik, Kentville and Parrsboro also saw record-breaking temperatures on Saturday.

In New Brunswick, the Grand Manan and St. Stephen areas also broke temperature records. Grand Manan got to 10 C, smashing its record of 7 C from 1998.

