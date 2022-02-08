Windy weather could mean more power woes for Nova Scotians

With a few thousand Nova Scotians still waiting to have their power restored, Tuesday's storm bringing mostly rain and wind means there's a chance for even more outages.

The storm forced a few schools to close Tuesday.

At its peak, the ice storm that began Friday left about 53,000 Nova Scotia Power customers without power — about 2,500 of whom were still waiting to be reconnected Tuesday morning. Most of the outages are in Cape Breton and restoration times vary from Tuesday afternoon to Tuesday evening.

The rain, which may be heavy at times, combined with melting snow, will bring a risk of localized flooding, especially along the Atlantic coastline where the most rain is expected to fall, said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Emergency officials recommend having enough supplies on hand to last your household at least 72 hours.

A messy storm is expected to bring snow and rain to all of Nova Scotia on Tuesday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Cape Breton could also see some snow, possibly mixing with freezing rain and ice pellets, said CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"The system is moving in and out but there will be areas of freezing rain and ice pellets that will last several hours as the rain/snow line moves north and then retreats southward," she said.

Many trees and power lines are still encased in ice and winds expected to gust between 50 and 70 km/h could mean even more broken limbs and outages.

Snoddon said he was hoping the warmer temperatures overnight and Tuesday morning might be enough to melt some of the ice before the strongest winds ramp up on Tuesday, with winds gusting between 40 and 50 km/h.

Simpkin said the strongest winds will be felt in Guysborough County and Cape Breton and will arrive Tuesday afternoon with gusts between 50 and 70 km/h, and as high as 90 km/h in parts of Cape Breton. Les Suêtes winds could reach 150 km/h from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence this afternoon and evening.

By Tuesday morning, winds will be gusting to 40-60 km/h in the southwest. (Ryan Snoddon)

The rain will likely turn to snow Tuesday night, said Simpkin, with periods of ice pellets and freezing rain before changing back to snow into Wednesday.

"Areas where there will be melting today, will freeze hard overnight. Icy conditions are expected," she said.

