High winds knock out power to thousands across province

Windy weather has knocked out electricity to thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers this morning from Yarmouth to Cape Breton.

On its website, NSP says it's expecting to have power restored by 8:30 a.m.

Winds gusting as high as 73 km/h were reported this morning along parts of the Atlantic Coast. 

As of 7:30 a.m., power had been restored to more than 3,000 customers in north-end Halifax but there were still another 1,100 homes and businesses without electricity across the province. 

The biggest outages are in Yarmouth and communities north of Doucetteville, south of Digby.

On it's website, NSP said it's expecting to have power restored by 10:00 a.m.

