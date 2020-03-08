New Windsor-West Hants municipality elects first mayor, council

Abraham Zebian won the mayoral seat in the first election of the Region of Windsor-West Hants Municipality.

Polls closed Saturday evening and unofficial results were released the same night. The official tally is set for Tuesday.

Zebian is the current warden of West Hants, which will dissolve on Apr. 1, as will the Town of Windsor.

In the summer of 2018, the two municipalities agreed to merge, hoping to alleviate years of tension over who should pay for services such as fire protection, water, the library and the community centre.

West Hants Warden Abraham Zebian will be the first mayor of the new Region of Windsor-West Hants Municipality. (Robert Short/CBC)

Eleven district councillors were also chosen in Saturday's election. Councillors for districts 1, 10 and 11 were acclaimed.

The full council, according to unofficial election results:

Mayor – Abraham Zebian.

District 1 – Rupert Jannasch.

District 2 – Scott McLean.

District 3 – Mark McLean.

District 4 – Jeff Hartt.

District 5 – Debbie Francis.

District 6 – Bob Morton.

District 7 – Ed Sherman.

District 8 – Paul Morton.

District 9 – Richard Murphy.

District 10 – Laurie Murley.

District 11 – Jim Ivey.

The rest of Nova Scotia's municipalities will go to the polls in October, but Windsor-West Hants will not. Mayor and council can keep their seats until 2024.

MORE TOP STORIES