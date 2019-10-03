A fire at a storage warehouse in Windsor, N.S., destroyed between a quarter and a half of the building late Thursday afternoon.

The storage units contained a wide range of household goods, including a car and motorcycles.

Propane tanks stored inside the building were ignited by the fire, says Windsor deputy fire Chief Paul Maynard.

"Because this was not a case of threat to life, crews were kept well back," Maynard said.

"It was a fairly dangerous mix of stuff for firefighting operations."

The cause of the fire is unknown. Six departments remained at the scene Thursday evening putting out hotspots.

The building measured about 45 metres by 15 metres.

Large sections of the metal roof collapsed and were reduced to twisted, blackened wreckage.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. (Paul Withers/CBC)

Firefighters were cutting up pieces of the building with chainsaws and hauling them away.

Maynard said there is still a good chance that items stored in other parts of the building can be recovered.

MORE TOP STORIES