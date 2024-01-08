Windsor volunteers step up to open warming centre

A drop-in warming centre is operating in Windsor, N.S., to help homeless people in the community.

Leslie Porter, founder of the volunteer group Windsor West Hants Caremongers, said the centre is a place to go when the library and businesses close. She said it will be open from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every day in January except on Thursdays.

"We just want to keep people warm and we want to make sure people are safe," Porter said.

The West Hants Regional Municipality donated space at the Hants County War Memorial Community Centre to help the volunteers establish the warming centre.

"There is no extra cost to us on our end," said West Hants Mayor Abraham Zebian. "This is just one of those ways that we can do something to help change somebody's life or help get them back on their feet."

Zebian said there is no time limit on the agreement with the group.

About 50 people are volunteering to run the drop-in centre. (Leslie Porter)

"We really want to stay open all winter," said Porter.

About 50 volunteers are a part of the initiative, according to Porter. She said some have received first-aid training as well as information on harm reduction and how to administer naloxone, which can temporarily reverse the effects of an overdose.

"When the warming centre opened, it was really important to me that they'd be able to work from a harm-reduction perspective," said Kimm Kent, co-founder and director with Peer Outreach Support Services & Education, who is providing training to volunteers.

Every municipality in Nova Scotia received a housing needs assessment in 2023. Kent said those on income assistance are priced out of the local housing market.

'It was just more invisible'

"Homelessness has always existed in rural communities," Kent said. "It was just more invisible. But now there is no affordable housing available in our community."

About five people slept at the centre this weekend when hours were extended due to colder weather.

"They have a familiar face that they might recognize," said Graham Driscoll, who helped this weekend.

Still, Porter said some still feel forced to hide their housing insecurity.

"A lot of people are just nervous about people in the small town knowing that they're homeless," Porter said. "They go to great lengths to keep it a secret."

