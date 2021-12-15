Demolition begins on historic N.S. textile mill to pave way for development

Demolition on a piece of Nova Scotia history began on Wednesday, but plans are in place to preserve part of the old textile mill in Windsor, N.S.

United Gulf Developments of Halifax is tearing down most of the structure, which had been deemed unsafe, to make way for a new large scale multi-use development.

Opened in the late 1800's, the mill was one of the biggest employers in Hants County for decades.

The fate of the deteriorating building has been in question for some time.

United Gulf Developments bought the property in 2018 and had been working on a structural assessment of the building when the roof partially collapsed earlier this year.

Mike Gallant, senior project manager with United Gulf, said one quarter of the old textile plant — an addition built in 1947 with "modern-day materials," as opposed to rotting wooden beams — will not be touched and will be part of the new construction.

This photo from February 2021 shows partial damage to the structure's roof as the brick relic starting to cave on itself. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

The company isn't saying how tall structure will be, but the project is expected to dwarf everything else currently built in Windsor. The project, expected to cost upwards of $20 million, could begin next year.

But United Gulf doesn't have a permit yet to begin construction at the site, which is located next to Highway 101.

The highest floors in the building would have commanding views looking out over the mouth of the Avon River and marshlands that are covered over twice daily by the world's highest tides.

Built in 1881, the old three-storey mill has a lengthy history.

In 1891, the mill was sold to the Dominion Cotton Company, but it was shut down by 1908.

The Nova Scotia Underwear Company purchased the vacant Dominion mill in 1916 and changed their company name to Nova Scotia Textiles in 1921.

Mike Gallant with United Gulf Developments said about one-quarter of the building, which was built in 1947, will remain standing and will be incorporated into the new development plans. (Mark Crosby/CBC)

By the time the 1990s rolled around, the company operating the mill lost a contract with Roots Canada and a decade later, the company merged with their competitor, Stanfield's in Truro, N.S.

While work at the plant stopped in 2005, there have been several plans to try and develop the site. One company put in new windows on the entire 74,000 square foot property, but that's as far as they got.

'End of an era'

Abraham Zebian, mayor of West Hants Regional Municipality, was born and raised in the community and calls the building's demolition the "end of an era".

"The history and memories of the building and what it used to produce and everything that it touched, it's engrained in our community, and that will never go," he said.

For Steve Clarke, who used to play baseball in the grass field next to the building, watching it get torn down on Wednesday morning was emotional.

"The funniest part is, you go in and smash a window out, that was a home run. But to see it come down, it almost brings tears to your eyes. A lot of memories. It's gonna be missed," he said.

Nova Scotia musician Terra Spencer, who came to watch the building get torn down, said it was a 'heavy-hearted day.' (Mark Crosby/CBC)

Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Terra Spencer has written songs about the old building and even filmed a music video inside of it with fellow musician Stewart Legere.

Spencer came out on Wednesday to watch the first pieces of the building come down.

"It's a heavy-hearted day for sure. Some teary eyes. The building's been in decline for so long and there's been so much talk that this day might come, but at the same time there have been so many dreams about what this place might have been," she said.

Gallant said the company is still working out the details for the development in consultation with the municipality. The company hopes to be able to share renderings for the site in 2022.

"We want to tie in the history of the mill and incorporate that into the new development.... It seems like people really are very adamant that we do something with it that keeps the heritage within the region," he said.

