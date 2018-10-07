3 people escape Windsor house fire; 1 of them charged with arson

Three people escaped a Saturday house fire on Avon Street in Windsor, N.S., without any injuries, but one of them is accused of setting the fire.

RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the accused, a 56-year-old man, will appear in Windsor provincial court on Nov. 27 to face a charge of arson with disregard for human life.

Joyce said RCMP responded at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday.

'Extensive' damage to home

The fire was put out by the Windsor Fire Department and the Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Department.

Joyce said the home suffered major damage.

"Quite extensive, unlivable at this point," he said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Windsor RCMP.