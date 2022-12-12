RCMP seek help identifying ATV driver who assaulted woman

RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying an ATV rider who smashed the window of an SUV and then assaulted the vehicle's driver in Windsor, N.S., last month.

In a news release Monday, RCMP said the incident happened on Highway 14 on Nov. 19. Police learned of the incident late that afternoon.

RCMP said an ATV that had two people on it was tailgating the SUV. The ATV then passed the SUV and stopped in the middle of the road.

The ATV driver got off the vehicle, approached the SUV and assaulted the female driver.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said they believe this was an act of road rage.

RCMP have released a photo of the ATV and its occupants in hopes of identifying them. They believe the driver of the ATV is a man, while the passenger is a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 902-798-2207.

